Maha B Pharm, Pharm D Admission 2022 Starts - Direct Link to Apply

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy/Pharm. D) Admision 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released on its official website ph2022.mahacet.org the Notification for Admission to First Year in the Four Year Undergraduate Course in Pharmacy B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D for the year 2022-23, and has also started receiving online registration and application form from Wednesday September 28, 2022.
According to the Maharashtra CET Cell Pharmacy Counselling schedule 2022, online registration started from Wednesday September 28, 2028. The last date of registration is October 03, 2022.
1. Click here to go to official website: ph2022.mahacet.org.
2. Click on Sign Up for New Registration.
3. Select if you have registered for MHT CET 2022 or not.
4. Use MHT-CET 2022 Application Number if you have appeared for MHT CET. Else, use NEET 2022 IDs.
5. Follow the instructions and complete the registration.
Candidates should note that admission in B Pharmacy or Pharm D first year under graduate course is done based on MHT CET or NEET. A candidate willing to take admisison in Pharmacy course should clear one of the two entrance test.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): September 28 to October 03, 2022.
• Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode: September 28 to October 03, 2022.
• Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: October 06, 2022.
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: October 03 to 06, 2022.
• Display of B Pharm and Pharm D Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: October 10, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: To be announced later.
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: To be announced later.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: To be announced later.
• Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: To be announced later.
Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam..
Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET 2022 (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2022 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will be conducted for such candidates. The Maharashtra CET Cell will soon publish the CAP Round 2 schedule on its website.
