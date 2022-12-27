HCoI Application for Hajj 2023 to start on January 1

Hajj 2023 Application Process: Haj Committee of India (HCOI), the apex body handling Hajj affairs in India, will start through its website hajcommittee.gov.in the application process and online filling of Haj Application Form (HAF) for Hajj 2023 from Sunday January 01, 2023.
"The Haj Committee of India will start accepting the applications for Hajj 2023 from January 1", Chairman of Haj Committee of India, AP Abdullakutty, said.
"Those who wish to perform the Holy Hajj are requested to apply online", he added.
"It is possible to register through the Haj App of HCoI via the HCoI website hajcommittee.gov.in", he said.
More than 2.5 million Muslims from all across the world perform Haj in normal days. This includes a quota of about 02 lakh pilgrims from India.
Hajj is performed every year in the last month of Islamic Calendar Dhul Hijjah.
The final date of Hajj 2023 will be decided after sighting of the new moon. However, as per the astronomical calculation, Day of Arafah or Youm ul Hajj or Hajj Day, observed on 9th of Dhul Hijjah, will most likely be on Tuesday June 27, 2023.
India had earlier decided to cut the cost of Hajj 2023 by at least Rs.100,000, and also decided to increase the Haj Embarkation Points so that pilgrims can embark to Saudi Arabia from the nearest airport.
The Haj Committee of India is likely to publish Hajj 2023 Plan (Hajj 1444 AH Plan) and Schedule in 2-3 days. Once the Hajj application process is published, the aspiring pligrims will know the last date of application, Hajj flight schedule, list of embarkation points, Hajj Advance Amount Payment details and other related information.
Saudi government distributes pilgrims’ quota based on the population of Muslims in the respective countries. Saudi Aarabia is however not yet declared the Hajj quota for the year 2023 (1444 H).
More than 2.5 million pilgrims perform Hajj in normal days. However, the Kingdom curtailed the number of pilgrims in 2020, 2021, and also in 2022 owing to the health concern and the Covid-19 Pandemic.
In 2021, the Holy city of Makkah received around 60,000 pilgrims, while in 2020 only 1000 selected pilgrims performed Hajj whereas in 2022 a total of 1 million pilgrims performed the Hajj.
It was earlier reported that Saudi Arabia will most likely restore the quota of pilgrims for Hajj 2023 (Hajj 1444H) to pre-Pandemic level as the intensity of Covid-19 has ceded. If this happens, about 02 lakh pilgrims will be able to perform Hajj from India.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.