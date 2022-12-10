Hajj 2023: Saudi Arabia likely to restore pilgrims' quota to pre-pandemic level

Hajj 2023 Quota: Saudi Arabia is most likely to restore the quota of pilgrims for Hajj 2023 (Hajj 1444H) to pre-Pandemic level as the intensity of Covid-19 has ceded, sources in the Ministry of Haj and Umrah told ummid.com.
A final decision will be taken by the highest authority of the Kingdom after a thorough discussion on the matter and consultation with all stakeholders and Health experts, the sources said.
“Nothing has been decided yet. But, it has been tentatively decided to increase the pilgrims’ quota of all countries for the Hajj 2023”, the sources said.
“By how much? It will be decided soon by the Kingdom’s highest authorities”, sources said declining to divulge further.
This comes in the wake of multiple media reports coming in the Indian and Pakistani media that claimed that Saudi Arabia has decided to restore pilgrims’ quota for Hajj 2023 to pre-pandemic level.
If this happens more than 2.5 million Muslims from all across the world will be able to perform the annual pilgrimage to Makkah in 2023 (1444 AH). This included close to 175,000 pilgrims from India, around 180,000 from Pakistan and 215,000 from Indonesia.
The Saudi Haj and Umrah Ministry have refused to confirmed these reports.
Saudi government distributes pilgrims’ quota based on the population of Muslims in the respective countries. Indonesia's Hajj quota is highest in the world.
Hajj quota of the countries like United States, UK, France, Germany, Australia, South Africa and others are also decided on similar consideration, though the government sometimes increases or decreases it based on local demands.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah meanwhile announced that it will organize a conference and exhibition for Hajj and Umrah services, "Expo Hajj 2023", at the beginning of January next year 2023.
A decision about the Hajj quota for the year 2023 is likely to be taken during or after this conference.
More than 2.5 million pilgrims perform Hajj in normal days. However, the Kingdom curtailed the number of pilgrims in 2020, 2021, and also in 2022 owing to the health concern and the Covid-19 Pandemic.
In 2021, the Holy city of Makkah received around 60,000 pilgrims, while in 2020 only 1000 selected pilgrims performed Hajj whereas in 2022 a total of 1 million pilgrims performed the Hajj.
Hajj is performed every year in the month of Dhul Hijjah. The final date will be decided after sighting of the new moon.
However, as per the astronomical calculation, Day of Arafah or Youm ul Hajj or Hajj Day, observed on 9th of Dhul Hijjah 1444 H, will most likely be on Tuesday June 27, 2023.
Meanwhile, aspiring pilgrims are waiting for Haj Committee of India to start registration and online application for Hajj 2023.
The Haj Committee of India had for Hajj 2022 started receiving Haj Application Form from November 01, 2021. This year it is starting the process after a delay.
According to sources, Haj Committee of India will publish the Haj 2023 notification and detailed schedule for application along with a new Hajj Policy in a week's time.
The Indian government is also considering to reduce the cost of Hajj pilgrimage from this year.
