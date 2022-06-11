Mumbai Police summons Nupur Sharma on June 25

New Delhi: The Mumbai Police has sent a notice to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma in connection with her remarks against Islam and Muslims during a live TV debate.
Nupur Sharma will have to appear before the Mumbai Police to record the statement on June 25.
"The notice has been issued by Mumbai Police. She has been asked to appear before Pydhonie Police Station," said a police source.
The source said that on the complaint of Raza Academy, the Pydhonie Police Station had lodged an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Nupur Sharma.
The FIR was lodged against Nupur Sharma after she made the Islamophobic and blasphemous remarks against Islam and Muslims during a live TV show on May 26, 2022.
The BJP however suspended her from the party only after global outrage against the ruling BJP and boycott calls of the Indian products in the Arab countries, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Maldives on June 05, 2022.
Besides Mumbai, a number of FIRs have also been filed against her in other states of India.
In the latest development on the issue, protests against Nupur Sharma and the BJP were held on Friday in at least 13 Indian states, including more than half a dozen cities in Maharashtra.
The protests turned violent in Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata and Jharkhand where at least two Muslims were killed in police firing.
Reports coming from Uttar Pradesh meanwhile said the state police have arrested more than 200, majority of them Muslims, for “rioting”. Among those arrested are also the family members of a student activist Afreen Fatima from Parayagraj, known as Allahabad till few years ago.
