First batch of Pilgrims return to Srinagar after performing Hajj

Srinagar: First batch of 145 pilgrims arrived here on Saturday from Saudi Arabia after performing Haj 2022.
The first flight carrying pilgrims back from Saudi Arabia landed at Srinagar International Airport at 7.45 a.m.
P.K.Pole, Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir), Sujit Kumar, DIG (Central Kashmir), officers of the Haj committee and others received the pilgrims at the airport.
Adequate arrangements have been made at the airport for comfortable return of the pilgrims.
Last flight carrying pilgrims will land at Srinagar airport on August 1.
A total of 899,353, including 779,919 foreign pilgrims and 119,434 domestic pilgrims, performed Hajj this year on July 08, 2022.
Among those who performed Hajj this year, a total of 80,772 were from India.
