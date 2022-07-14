Lalit Modi: Dating Sushmita Sen, will marry her soon

New Delhi: Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi on Thursday announced that he is dating Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and both are planning to tie the knot soon.
Earlier, Modi had shared a series of pictures of the two on Twitter, calling the actress his 'better half' and describing it as a 'new beginning'.
"Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," wrote Modi.
However, minutes after the tweet went viral, he said in another tweet:
"Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."
Besides other cases, Lalit Modi is also accused of the MSM (Multi Screen Media Limited, now Sony Pictures Networks India) and World Sports Group (WSG) facilitation fee scam. This scam took place when Lalit was the IPL Commissioner.
Modi is also facing an approximately USD 7-million legal challenge in the High Court in England over allegations of misrepresentation by a former Indian model Gurpreet Gill Maag.
Lalit Modi occasionally shares his photos with celebrities. Earlier, he was seen partying with Naomi Campbell and Paris Hilton.
He was also in news for his alleged close contacts with BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj and Vasundhara Raje Scindia. Swaraj was former External Affairs Minister and Scindia is former Chief Minister of Rajasthan.
