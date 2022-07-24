ISC 12th Result 2022: Faheem Ahmed, Mohammad Kaif Khan and Mubashira Shamim have registered their place in the Top 3 positions in the ISC 12th Merit List 2022 released Sunday July 24.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared ISC Class 12th result 2022 today at 05:00 PM.
The council registered an overall pass percentage of 99.38 in the 12th exam.
As many as 154 students from India and abroad have figured in the ISC Merit List 2022.
Of them 18 students secured the first rank, 54 got the second rank and rest ended with the third rank.
The students who secured the 1st Rank got 99.75 marks and those passing with 2nd Rank got 99.50% marks.
Among those who secured the 1st Rank is Faheem Ahmed. Others who secured the first rank are: Anandita Misra, Upasana Nandi, Harini Rammohan, Akash Srivastava, Aditya Vishnu Jhiwania, Simran Singh, Namya Ashok Nichani, Karthik Prakash and Ananya Agarwal.
Among the students who secured the 2nd Rank is Mohammad Kaif Khan. Mohammad Kaif Khan is a student of City Montessori Inter College Lucknow.
Some others who came 2nd are Aditya Sahani, Ojasava Saigal and and Avika Singh - all from Lucknow, Vaibhav Arora from Dehra Dun, Sanskar Dhyani from Rishikesh, Komal Agarwal from Kolokata and Aditya Misra from Gurugram.
Mubashira Shamim of The Franck Anthony Public School Delhi who scored 99.25% marks in ISC 12th exam 2022 topped the Delhi Region.
Three other students – Siddhi Mishra, Jayant Kapoor, Anisha Wahi and Khushi Kataria, from The Franck Anthony Public School Delhi came 2nd and 3rd in the State Merit List.
Pass percentage of girl students is 99.52 whereas that of boys is 99.26.
Southern Region has the best pass percentage with 98.81 per cent followed by Western Region (99.58 per cent).
