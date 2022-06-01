RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 by June 15

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Ajmer will announce the result of Class 12 Arts stream exams held in 2022 on its official website rajresults.nic.in and other associate websites by June 15.
"RBSE 12th Arts result will be declared by June 15, 2022", RBSE administrator Laxmi Narayan Mantri said Wednesday.
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education announced 12th Science and Commerce result today i.e. Wenesday June 01, 2022.
According to the result data released by the board, the state registered an overall pass percentage of 96.53 in Science stream and 97.53% in Commerce stream.
A total of 2.32 lakh students had appeared for the 12th Science stream exams. A total of 27,339 students wrote the 12th board exam 2022 in Commerce stream.
Once released RBSE 12th Arts result will be available for download on rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and other websites.
RBSE 12th Art result can also be checked using result App and via SMS.
1. Click here to go to the official website: rajresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as “RBSE 12th Arts Result.
3. Enter roll number and password if asked.
4. Click on submit button to check your result
To check RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 via SMS, students should send RJ12A<space>Roll_Number to 56263 / 5676750.
Students can take the printout of the result available online for reference. They will be provided the printed copy of the result used for future admission process from their respective schools.
In 2021, RBSE 12th Science, Arts and Commerce exams were cancelled due to Covid-19 and the result was prepared on the basis of internal assessment. The state had recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.97 in 2021.
In 2020, 12th Science result was declared on July 08 whereas 12th Commerce and Arts results were published on July 13, 2020.
Rajasthan had recorded an overall pass percentage of 91.96 in 2020 board exam of 12th Science stream, and 94.49% in RBSE 12th 2020 board exams of Commerce stream.
In 2019, RBSE 12th Science and Commerce result was declared on May 15. RBSE 12th Science Pass Percentage in 2019 was a whopping 92.88% while in Commerce, 91.46 per cent students cleared the Rajasthan Board Class 12th 2019 exam.
The Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Examination (RBSE) had declared the RBSE 12th Arts results 2019 on May 22 when the overall pass percentage was 88%.
