AP SSC Results 2022 Release Date: June 04, Time: 11:00 AM

AP SSC Results 2022 Date: The Directorate of Government Examinations in association with Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is declaring online the results of AP SSC Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination Saturday June 04, 2022.
"SSC Results 2022 will be declared on Saturday June 04, 2022 at 11:00 AM", board officials confirmed.
The results of the Manabadi AP SSC exams held in April/May 2022 will be announced by the State Education Ministry officials at board's office in Visakhapatnam and then will be available for access on the official website bse.ap.gov.in.
AP SSC 2022 Results will also be available through SMS on students' mobile phones and via BSE result app (bseapp).
Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh had conducted Manabadi SSC exams from April 27 to May 09, 2022 in the offline mode. More than six lakh students from different districts of Andhra Pradesh had appeared for AP Class 10 exams, also known as Class 9+ board exam.
All students who had registered for the SSC exams in Andhra Pradesh were declared pass with the AP board registering overall pass percentage of 100% in 2021.
In 2019 and 2020, Andhra Pradesh recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.88%. AP SSC 2019 result was marginally better than 2018 when the result was 94.48%.
In 2017, overall pass percentage was 91.92 whreas in 2016 AP board exam, the pass percent was 94.52.
