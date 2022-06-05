Srinagar: The first batch of Hajj pilgrims from India leave for Saudi Arabia from Kochi Airport in Kerala and Srinagar International Airport respectively on Saturday and Sunday.
A total of 377 passengers departed in the SV 5747 flight of Saudi Arabian Airlines on Saturday whereas the first Hajj 2022 flight carrying pilgrims to Saudi Arabia left the Srinagar International Airport on Sunday.
The annual Muslim pilgrimage to Makkah in Saudi Arabia re-starts this year after remaining suspended for two years due to the Covid pandemic.
The Haj flight that embarked for Saudi Arabia from Kochi Airport Saturday was flagged off by V Abdurahiman, Kerala Minister for Wakf and Hajj. It had 377 pilgrims on board.
The Hajj flight from Srinagar is carrying 145 J&K pilgrims to Madina.
Hajj flights from Jammu Kashmir will carry a total of 5,737 pilgrims from the union territory to Saudi Arabia and will continue till June 20.
Officials at the airport said that on June 12 there would be two daily Hajj flights and from June 13 onwards there will be three daily flights to carry pilgrims from Srinagar to Madina.
Senior officials of the J&K government saw the pilgrims off at the airport.
R.R. Bhatnagar, advisor to the Lt. Governor, Niteshwar Sharma, principal secretary to the LG and K.K. Pole, divisional commissioner (Kashmir) were present at the airport to see off the pilgrims.
Authorities had made arrangements for immigration, foreign exchange, etc., at the Srinagar airport for the pilgrims.
