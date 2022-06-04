In Pictures: First Hajj flight 2022 arrives in Madinah to a warm welcome

Hajj 2022: Saudi Arabia Saturday June 04, 2022 welcomed the first batch of foreign pilgrims who will perform Hajj after a gap of two years.
Saudi Arabia had restricted entry of foreign pilgrims for Hajj in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 Pandemic and to avoid health risk if any to Zuyuf ur Rahman (Guests of Allah).
As reported earlier, Hajj 2020 was restricted for the lucky 1,000 (One thousand) Hajj pilgrims whereas in 2021 their number was increased to 60,000. They included local pilgrims as well as Muslims of different ethnicities and nationalities residing in Saudi Arabia.
[Indonesian Haj Pilgrims being received at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport Haj Terminus in Madinah on Saturday. (Image: Saudi Press Agency)]
For Hajj 2022, the Saudi government opened the doors of the Kingdom for foreign pilgrims and said 1 million Muslims – 8,50,000 foreigners and 1,50,000 domestic, will be allowed to perform the annual ritual.
The number of pilgrims finalised for Haj 2022 is still less than half their tally during the pre-pandemic days when more than 2.5 million Muslims from all over the world used to descend on Makkah to perform Hajj.
[Indonesian Haj Pilgrims were greeted with flowers and dates upon their arrival at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport Haj Terminus in Madinah on Saturday. (Image: Saudi Press Agency)]
Following the decision to open the borders to foreign pilgrims for Haj pilgrims, Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah then distributed the quota of 100,000 to different countries based on Muslim population.
Different countries accordingly planned the Haj travel of their citizens. Consequently, the first Hajj flight carrying Indonesian Haj pilgrims reached Madinah International Airport on Saturday June 04, 2022.
Also among the first to arrive for Hajj this year are pilgrims from Malaysia.
“Today we received the first group of this year’s pilgrims from Indonesia, and the flights will continue from Malaysia and India,” Mohammed al-Bijawi of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah told the state-run Al-Ekhbariya channel.
Saudi official also said that the first batch of Haj pilgrims from Nigeria will arrive in the Holy City on June 09, 2022. Meanwhile, Haj Committee of India will soon publish the detailed Haj Flight Schedule 2022 on its website.
In a related development, Saudi Haj and Umrah Ministry started from today receiving online applications from Saudi citizens and expatriates living in the Kingdom who wish to perform Hajj this year.
After submitting the online application form, the aspirants need to wait for draw of lots based on which the final list of domestic Hajj pilgrims will be finalised, the ministry said.
