Hajj (2022) Draw Status link for US, Australia, Europe applicants now live

Hajj 2022 Draw: Muslims from the United States of America (USA), Australia and Europe who have applied for Hajj 2022 through Motawif Online Platform can check their Draw Application Status using the link given on the website.
Motawif, an exclusive online platform authorized by the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah to offer Hajj services to Muslims in Europe, America, and Australia for the 1443 - 2022 Hajj season, had started from June 05 receiving online application from Muslim aspirants residing in the three regions.
Motawif had closed receiving fresh application on June 08, 2022. However, it re-opened the application window for a day on June 10, 2022 only.
"With the Hajj 1443H (2022) draw looming, Motawif has clarified to Haramain that prior to the official selection process, an applicant will be able to register and submit required documentation for up to 9 companions in their application file", online resource for Haramain Recordings and News said.
Simultaneously, Motawif made active on its website the link to check application draw status.
1. Click here to go to the direct link to check your application status: motawif.com.sa.
2. Enter Email Address and Mobile Number used during registration.
3. Enter Ticket Id sent to you after Application Submission.
4. Enter Captcha and click on Send OTP button.
5. Enter the OTP sent to you on your mobile and email, verify and check your application status
The link can be used by Hajj aspirants from USA, Australia and Europe who have already applied and registered using the Motawif Online Platform.
Aspiring pilgrims should note that Motawif offers three packages – Platinum (USD 9,768), Golden (USD 6,296) and Silver (5,986).
The offered Hajj packages are flexible and fit a person’s needs.
Pilgrims who submitted an expression of interest can now select a desired Hajj package and confirm before the selection process.
Pilgrims who apply using Motawif portal will be contacted and asked to make payment before issuance of visa if they are selected in electronic draw.
“Once you have been selected, you will be contacted to choose your package and complete your payment through the Motawif portal. Once your payment has been accepted, you will be issued an e-visa by the authorities”, the ministry said.
Pilgrims should note that basic features of packages will be visible to all pilgrims at the registration stage. Detailed information will only be provided to those who get selected.
Hajj is performed every year to commemorate the sacrifices made by Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hager and their noble son Prophet Ismael as per the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (May peace and mercy be upon them all.)
Hajj likely date this year is from July 7 to 12, 2022. The final date will be confirmed after sighting of the new moon of Zul Hijjah 1443H.
Accordingly, inbound flights for pilgrims from US, Australia and Europe who will travel to Makkah through Motawif platform will be from June 26 to July 05, 2022 whereas the outbound flights will be from July 14 to 27, 2022.
