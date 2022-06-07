Hajj 2022 application for USA, Europe and Australia starts; Register here

Hajj 2022 Application: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Saudi Arabia has started receiving through its official website motawif.com.sa online applications from pilgrims residing in USA, Europe and Australia who wish to perform Hajj in 2022 (1443 H).
1. Click here to go to the official website: motawif.com.sa.
2. Register yourself using the Online Registration Form given on the right side of the home page.
3. Please note that all fields in the form are mandatory.
4. Properly select your country of residence and click on Submit button.
1. Click here to go to the official website: motawif.com.sa.
2. Register yourself using the Online Registration Form given on the right side of the home page.
3. Please note that all fields in the form are mandatory.
4. Properly select your country of residence and click on Submit button.
Pilgrims residing in different states of America, Australia and European countries including UK, Germany and other countries who seek Hajj Visa should apply online using the above portal, officially launched by Saudi Hajj and Umrah Ministry.
Pilgrims registering and applying through this online service will be issued Hajj visa electronically.
The pilgrims should also note that registering through Motawif portal does not guarantee the issuance of visa and confirmation for Hajj. For, only limited number of pilgrims will get Hajj visa, and they will be selected based on draw of lots held electronically.
“After submission, a draw will be carried out electronically to select candidates to perform Hajj 1443-2022”, the ministry said regarding draw selection.
As earlier announced by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, only 1 million Muslims from around the world – 850,000 foreigners and 150,000 domestic, will perform Hajj this year – less than half the number that used to during pre-pandemic days.
Among the 850,000 Muslims who will perform Hajj this year, Australia has been allotted a quota of 2,090, USA a quota of 9,504, United Kingdom (UK) 12, 348, Germany 4,125 and France a quota of 9,268 based on the population of Muslims in the respective countries.
Aspiring pilgrims should also explore the details of Hajj packages given on the Motawif website before proceeding their application and registration online. The Hajj packages are flexible and fit a person’s needs.
“Our tailor-made packages perfectly fit your preferences, needs and budget”, the ministry said adding that it is exclusively selling Hajj packages directly to pilgrims from Europe, Americas and Australia.
Pilgrims who apply using Motawif portal will be contacted and asked to make payment before issuance of visa if they are selected in electronic draw.
“Once you have been selected, you will be contacted to choose your package and complete your payment through the Motawif portal. Once your payment has been accepted, you will be issued an e-visa by the authorities”, the ministry said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.