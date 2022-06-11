Hang Nupur Sharma in Aurangabad, AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel in viral video

[Image tweeted by Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel (Twitter/@imtiaz_jaleel)]
Mumbai: Adding fuel to fire in the already tense and polarised situation, AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel while addressing a protest rally Friday in Maharashtra's Marathwada region said “Nupur Sharma should be hanged in Aurangabad”.
Imtiaz Jaleel was addressing what he called an “unplanned and spontaneous protest rally” against now suspended National Spokesperson of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Nupur Sharma who is facing all round condemnation for her remarks against Islam and Muslims made in a live TV debate.
The crowd is seen chanting "phansi… phansi…. (hang her… hang her)" when Imtiaz Jaleel took control of the microphone in his hands.
“Nupur Sharma ko phansi dena hai to use Aurangabad ke isi chaurahe pe phansi do…”, Jaleel is seen telling in front of the large crowd – already charged, and started shouting “phansi … phansi…” with renewed vigour after AIMIM MP's remarks.
Imtiaz Jaleel reiterated his demand to hang Nupur Sharma later while talking to reporters.
“People are angry... Nupur Sharma should be hanged. If she's allowed to let-go easily, then such things won't stop. Law should be brought to take action against those who make such remarks against any religion”, Jaleel said.
Imtiaz Jaleel's statement is being termed as “provocative” and “hate speech”.
“Here is AIMIM leader and MP Imtiyaz Jaleel provoking a crowd of thousands by stating, "Isko phansi dena hai to Aurangaband ki isi chourahe pe de.". This is hate speech, pure and simple”, Alt News founder and popular social media activist Mohammed Zubair wrote while sharing the video. Watch:
Here is AIMIM leader and MP Imtiyaz Jaleel provoking a crowd of thousands by stating, "Isko phansi dena hai to Aurangaband ki isi chourahe pe de.". This is hate speech, pure and simple. pic.twitter.com/QfuSjvbqJ3
Protests against Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal and the BJP were held Friday in at least 13 Indian states, including more than half a dozen cities in Maharashtra.
The protests turned violent in Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata and Jharkhand where at least two Muslims were killed in police firing.
Reports coming from Uttar Pradesh meanwhile said the state police have arrested more than 200, majority of them Muslims, for “rioting”.
Among those arrested are also the family members of a student activist Afreen Fatima from Parayagraj, known as Allahabad till few years ago.
