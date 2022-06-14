Ahmedabad: Isanpur residents threaten to boycott polls after demolition drive

Ahmedabad: With Gujarat set to go to the polls later this year, tension was brewing in Ahmedabad's Isanpur area on Tuesday with residents of some societies threatening to boycott the polls after several constructions there were reportedly demolished.
'Boycott Elections' banners were hoisted in some societies of Isanpur where the residents demonstrated against the ruling BJP government.
The protesters levelled serious allegations of intimidation by the police and corporators. The locals were protesting against the Lambha Board TP 54 project for which about 40 structures in five societies were demolished to make way for the new TP scheme.
The locals said that no notice of any kind was served to them, while the local corporator was also not willing to listen to them.
"We tried to talk to local corportor Mansinh Solanki, but he did not receive our calls, nor did he reply to our messages," said a protester.
Nainesh Gajjar, a local resident, told IANS that constructions were demolished without serving any prior notice.
"The corporator has done this to us to benefit the builder who has a scheme in front of our society. Many of us are daily wagers or have small businesses or private jobs. We can not afford a new house nor can we afford to go to call on the administration every day. They have made 40 families homeless just to benefit a builder," Gajjar said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.