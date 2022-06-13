Jamiat approaches SC seeking action against UP officials carrying 'demolition drive'

New Delhi: The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Monday approached the Supreme Court seeking appropriate direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that no further demolitions are carried out without following due process of law.
The Jamiat petition in SC came against the backdrop of the ongoing protests over comments made by BJP leaders against Islam and Muslims and subsequent demolition drives in Uttar Pradesh.
The application, filed through advocates Kabir Dixit and Sarim Naved, on behalf of Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, sought directions to initiate action against those officials concerned responsible for the houses allegedly demolished in violation of the rule of law and the municipal laws enacted by the state.
The plea stated that the present situation is more alarming as the Supreme Court had already ordered a stay of demolitions that were being carried out in northwest Delhi in similar circumstances as "a punitive measure".
"It is a violation of the orders of the Supreme Court", it read.
Incidents of violence and slogan-shouting were reported from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and Saharanpur on Friday (June 10) after prayers when people began protesting against former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.
On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh officials demolished the residence of Javed Mohammed - a Welfare Party of India leader and father of student activist Afreen Fatima.
The UP Police had arrested Javed Mohammed accusing him to be the "mastermind" of the violence that erupted in the city on June 10. The family denied the charges.
Local officials have also demolished the properties of "Muslim accused" in Saharanpur and Kanpur.
Jamiat Ulama i Hind had similarly approached the Supreme Court after the governments in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi started demolishing the properties of Muslims listing them as "illegal sturctures".
