TN 10th Result (2022) Declared, Pass Percentage Top 90.07

Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2022: Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) has published Class 10th i.e. SSLC result and Merit List containing the names of toppers on its official website tnresults.nic.in today i.e. Monday June 20, 2022.
TN board registered an overall Pass Percentage of 90.07 - about 5% lower than the previous exam conducted in 2019.
Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi declared the TN SSLC result at a press conferenece Monday. Students will be avle to access their result at 12:00 pm.
Around 9,12,620 students from different districts of Tamil Nadu had registered for the 10th board exam. A total of 8,21,994 have passed the exam with the board registering 93.76% pass percentage.
"Of the total 9,12,620 registered candidates, 8,21,994 have declared qualified for the higher studies", the Minister said.
"Pass percentage of girl students is 94.38% whereas that of boys is 85.8%", he added.
The Tamil Nadu board has decided not to publish the names of the top ranking students. It however released the list of cities and districts with the highest pass percentage.
1. Click here to go to the official website: tnresults.nic.in.
2. Click on TN Board SSLC 10th Class Results 2022.
3. Enter Registration Number and Date of Birth.
4. Check your class 12th HSE results once it appears on the screen.
5. Download and then take a printout of the same.
Candidates can also check their results at dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.
To get Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2022 as an SMS on phone, candidates will have to register the mobile number at the official websites.
Candidates are advised to contact their school to obtain hard copy of mark sheet from June 22 onwards from the website www.dge.tn.nic.in.
'TN SSLC Result 2022' mobile app is available on iPhone, iPad and Google PlayStore.
Taml Nadu board conducts Supplementary exams for the students who do not clear or fail in regular exams.
"The Supplementary exams for the students who failed in SSLC Regular Exams will be conducted from August 02, 2022", the minister said.
"A detailed time table and schedule of the exam will be published on the official website very soon", he added.
In 2020 and 2021 TN SSLC Class 10 exams were disturbed by the Covid 19 pandemic.
In 2019, TN SSLC exams were conducted smoothly and the board had registered pass percentage of 95.20, in 2018 the pass percent was 94.5, in 2017 it was 94.40 and in 2016 the pass percent was 93.6.
