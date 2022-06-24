RRB NTPC CBT 2 (2022) Answer Key released online

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released Thursday June 23, 2022 the Answer Key of the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) CBT 2 Exam 2022 on its official as well as RRB regional websites.
1. Go to the official website by clicking here: www.indianrailways.gov.in.
2. Click on 'Recruitment' on the Main Menu of the Home Page
3. Select and click on your region to go to the RRB regional website.
3. Click on the link labelled 'CBT2: Level 5, 3 & 2 - Link for Viewing of Question Paper, Responses and Keys & Raising of Objections if any to Questions/Options/Keys'
4. Log-in using Registration number, user password and date of birth.
5. Click on 'Login' button
6. Click on the given link to download the answer key
7. Take a printout once the answer keys appeared on your screen.
Candidates should note the RRB NTPC CBT2 Answer Key released Thursday are provisional. Final Answer Keys will be released after the assessment of objections if any raised by the candidates.
Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2022 Computer Based Test (CBT) 2nd Stage was held from June 12 to 17, 2022. The test was held for Pay Level 5, 3 and 2 against CEN 01/2019.
Along with the official answer key (provisional), the railway board also published the question paper and candidates responses (OMR Sheet).
Candidates can raise objections if any regarding the questions, options and keys before 23:55 on June 27, 2022.
The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/- per question plus applicable bank service charges. In case the objection raised is correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable bank charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.
