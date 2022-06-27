Assam HS 12th Result 2022 - Direct Link to Check

AHSEC HS 12th Final Result 2022: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is set to declare the result of HS Final Class 12th Examination 2022 on its official website resultsassam.nic.in as well as a number of other websites on Monday June 27, 2022.
1. Click here to go to result page: resultsassam.nic.in.
2. Click on AHSEC HS Final Year Exam Results 2022.
3. Enter your Roll No and Click on Get Results button.
As per official notification, Assam 12th result will be declared today at 09:00 AM. Other websites where you can check your 12th result are hsinfo.in and ahsec.nic.in.
Assam HS 12th result can also be checked on SMS using following steps.
1. If you are a BSNL user SMS AHSEC12 give space type roll number to 57766.
2. If you are Idea/Jio/Vodafone users SMS AS12 give space type roll number and send to 58888111. If you are AirTel users type AS12 give space type roll number and send to 520701.
Android users should download AHSEC Result 2022 App "Upolobdha" from Google Play Store. Install it in your phones to check AHSEC 12th result 2022.
Over 2 lakh students appeared in the Assam Class 12 examinations in Arts, Commerce, Science streams conducted from March 15 to April 12, 2022.
The results of Assam Seba HSLC class 10 exam 2022 was announced on June 07.
Assam board registered overall Pass Percentage of more than 99% in 2021 HS Final 12th board exam that was cancelled due to Covid-19.
The overall pass percentage of AHSEC HS 12th Commerce stream was 88.18% whereas that of Arts was 78.28% in 2020.
On the other hand, a total of 88.06% students cleared the AHSCE 2020 Science stream exam successfully in 2020. The pass percentage in the Vocational stream was 91.55% in 2020 board exams.
In 2019, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) result was declared on Thursday May 31. The overall pass percentage of AHSEC HS 12th Commerce stream is 87.79 whereas that of Arts is 75.14%.
