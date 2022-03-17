GATE 2022 result out; Check Nikhil, Gaurav and other toppers score

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022): The Indian Instititue of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released on the official website (gate.iitkgp.ac.in) the result of GATE 2022 along with the list of toppers, their rank, score and cut off marks.
According to GATE 2022 Toppers List released by IIT Kharagpur Thursday, Nikhil Kumar Saha has secured Rank in Mechanical, Gaurav Kumar bagged the 1st Rank in Electrical, Abhinav Garg got the top rank in Computer Science, Machelra Pranith Kumar got the Rank 1 in Instrumentation, Sourabh Patel in Production and Siddhart Sabhaarwal secured the Rank 1 in Electronics.
Saurabh Singh Yadav is GATE 2022 topper in Environ Science, Mohit Patidar is topper in Metallurgical, Royal Pradhan is Rank 1 holder in Mathematics, Satrughan Singh Choudhary in Geology and Geophysics, and Aman Gupta is Chemistry topper.
GATE 2022 Cut off for ECE is General 25, OBC 22.5, SC/ST/PwD 16.5, and for Biotechnology is General - 35.5, OBC - 31.9, and for SC/ST/PWD the cut off is 23.6.
Mechanical Engineering (ME) cut off is General - 28.1, OBC/ NCL - 25.2 and SC/ST/PwD -18.7, Computer Science Engineering (CSE) cut pff is General - 25, OBC/ NCL - 22.5 and SC/ST/PwD - 16.6, and cut off of Agriculture Engineering (AG) is General - 26.3, OBC/ NCL - 23.6 and SC/ST/PwD - 17.5.
Candidates who had appeared for GATE 2022 can check their result, score and rank using the following steps.
1. Click here to go to official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
2. Click on the link "GATE 2022 result announced Click Here".
3. Select Stream and Click on the desired link.
4. Log-in using Enrollment ID / Email Address and Password.
5. Download and take a printout.
Candidates should note that IIT K has declared the GATE 2022 result and rank of the candidates, along with the toppers list and cut off. Candidates will be able to download their score card from the Application Portal March 22 onwards.
As per IIT-K, a total of 7,11,542 candidates had appeared for the PG entrance exam GATE in 2022. Of them 1,26,813 have qualified with overall Pass Percentage / Qualifying Ratio of 17.82%.
GATE 2022 was conducted by IIT Kharagpur from February 05 to 13, 2022 in Online Mode for 29 papers.
IIT K had earlier released GATE Answer Key on February 21 whereas candidates response (OMR sheet) and question papers were released on February 15, 2022.
Online registration for GATE 2022 started from August 30, 2021. The last date to submit the application form was September 24, 2021 that was extended till October 1, 2021.
