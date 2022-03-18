MHT CET 2022 registration underway, Last date of application March 31

MHT CET 2022 Registration: The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has started receiving online application through its website mhtcet2022.mahacet.org for MHT CET 2022, the notification and exam schedule said.
Candidate should note that online application and registration for MHT CET started on February 02, 2022. The last date of registration is March 31, 2022.
1. Click here to go to official website: MHT CET 2022 Registration Website.
2. Click on the link marked with "Registration for New Candidates".
3. Read all instructions carefully and click on OK.
4. Select Type of Registration - Aadhaar on Non Aadhaar.
5. Fill the Personal Information, Contact Information, Reservation, Bank Account details, Education
6. Details and Details required for MHT-CET 2022.
7. Enter and save for future reference an appropriate Password.
8. Enter Security Key
9. Click on Register button.
1. Click here to go to official website: MHT CET 2022 Registration Website.
2. Click on the link marked with "Registration for New Candidates".
3. Read all instructions carefully and click on OK.
4. Select Type of Registration - Aadhaar on Non Aadhaar.
5. Fill the Personal Information, Contact Information, Reservation, Bank Account details, Education
6. Details and Details required for MHT-CET 2022.
7. Enter and save for future reference an appropriate Password.
8. Enter Security Key
9. Click on Register button.
Candidates should that applications after the last date March 31 should be charged a late fee of Rs 500. The last date of application with late fee is April 01 to 07, 2022 up to 11:59 pm.
Candidates should also note that CET fee should be paid only in Online Mode. "No offline payment will be accepeted", the CET Cell said.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell has not announced the date of MHT CET 2022 but said the exam will be held in Online Mode at various exam centres within and outside the state.
Candidate should further note that date of release of CET admit card (Hall Ticket), result declaration and other important dates will also be shared later.
MHT CET Notification issued: February 04, 2022
Online Application form filling: February 02, 2022
Last date of application (with late fees): April 7, 2022
Issue of Hall Ticket (through Candidate login) : Notified later.
Date for printing your application: Will be announced later.
Date of Online Exam of MHT CET 2022: Will be announced later.
Declaration of MHT CET 2022 Result : Notified later
MHT CET Notification issued: February 04, 2022
Online Application form filling: February 02, 2022
Last date of application (with late fees): April 7, 2022
Issue of Hall Ticket (through Candidate login) : Notified later.
Date for printing your application: Will be announced later.
Date of Online Exam of MHT CET 2022: Will be announced later.
Declaration of MHT CET 2022 Result : Notified later
MAH CET 2022, also known as MHT CET 2022 conducted for admission in First Tear Bachelor in Engineering or Technology (BE) / Bachelor in Pharmacy (B Pharm), and Agricultural Education will be held after HSC (Class 12th) result is out. The final date will be announced soon.
Candidates can visit official website to know MHT CET syllabus, exam pattern, eligibility, list of exam cities and other details.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.