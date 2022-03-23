Malaysia records 21,483 new Covid-19 infections, 73 new deaths

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia reported 21,483 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours bringing the national total to 4,032,435, according to the health ministry.
There are 394 new imported cases, with 21,089 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.
Further 73 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 34,535, Xinhua news agency reported.
The ministry reported 32,561 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,745,229.
There are 252,671 active cases, 339 are being held in intensive care and 209 of those are in need of assisted breathing.
The country administered total 28,377 vaccine doses on Tuesday alone and 84 per cent of the population received at least one dose, 79 per cent are fully vaccinated and 47.6 per cent have received boosters.
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 473.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.09 million and vaccinations to over 10.81 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 473,942,775 and 6,098,277, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,818,596,323.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 79,803,443 and 973,213, according to the CSSE.
The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (43,010,971 infections and 516,543 deaths), followed by Brazil (29,691,641 infections and 658,005 deaths).
The other countries with over 10 million cases are France (24,528,957), the UK (20,565,813), Germany (18,966,662), Russia (17,382,051), Turkey (14,726,276), Italy (13,992,092) and Spain (11,378,784), the CSSE figures showed.
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (358,093), Mexico (322,107), Peru (211,924), the UK (164,516), Italy (158,101), Indonesia (154,062), France (142,248), Iran (139,735), Colombia (139,489), Argentina (127,675), Germany (127,092), Poland (114,355), Ukraine (112,459) and Spain (102,053).
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.