UP NEET UG (2021) Mop up Round result Tuesday

UP NEET UG 2021 Mop-up Round Allotment Result: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is scheduled to publish Tuesday March 29, 2022 on its official website upneet.gov.in UP NEET UG 2021 Allotment List of Mop-up Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year MBBS, BDS and other Medical Courses.
Online registration for Uttar Pradesh Mop-up round of medical and dental counselling was done from March 23 to 26, 2022.
DGME UP released on its official website upneet.gov.in Merit List (list of registered candidates according to their rank and NEET score) on March 26, 2022.
The list in PDF having 75 pages and giving the details of the candidates who will be allotted seats in Mop up round based on their rank is available on the website upneet.gov.in. The candidates can check their details and merit number for mop-up round now.
According to the Mop-up round schedule, DGME UP will publish on Tuesday March 29, 2022 the allotment results of Mop up round for state seats at around 11:00 am.
The DGME UP will release mop-up round allotment result of medical (MBBS) seats in private medical colleges on March 30. It will publish mop-up round allotment result of medical (MBBS) seats in private medical colleges on April 1, 2022.
Candidates who are allotted seats in Mop-up round should confirm their admission on the same day (on spot admission).
Once published the Mop-up round result will be available on upneet.gov.in.
Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) had published on March 10, 2022 UP NEET UG 2021 Allotment List of Second Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year MBBS, BDS and other Medical Courses.
It had published on February 01, 2022 UP NEET UG 2021 Allotment List of the First Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year MBBS / BDS and other Medical Courses.
The seats remaining vacant in first and second rounds of counselling are filled in Mop up round on the spoy admission.
