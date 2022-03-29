Maharashtra CET 2022 Dates Out: MHT CET from June 11, MCA CET on June 27

Maharashtra CET 2022 Date and Time: The Maharashtra CET Cell has announced dates of different entrances exams (CET) that will be conducted this year for admission in Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, Computer Application, Law, Hotel Management and Architecture.
The CET Cell started online registration for MHT CET 2022 on February 02, 2022. The last date of application is March 31.
Similarly, online registration for MAH MCA CET 2022 started on March 17. The last date is April 07.
The CET Cell did not announce the exam date and schedule of the two entrance tests at the time of starting the registration. It has now said that MHT CET 2022 will be held from June 11 to 23, 2022.
According to the schedule released by the Maharashtra CET Cell, MHT CET 2022 (PCM Group) will be held in Online Mode from June 11 to 16, 2022 whereas MHT CET (PCB Group) will be held from June 17 to 23, 2022.
Maharashtra CET Cell further said that MAH MCA CET 2022 will be held on June 27, 2022 in Online Mode.
The CET Cell has also released exam dates of other CETs. According to which MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022 will be held from June 24 to 26, MAH B HMCT CET 2022 and MAH M HMCT CET 2022 on June 28, and MAH M Arch CET 2022 on June 28.
The CET Cell has also released the CET schedule of M.Ed CET, B, M.P.Ed. CET, B.P.Ed. CET and others.
Registration and online application form submission of all these exams are underway.
