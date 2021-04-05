logo
Bihar 10th Result 2021 Today

A total of 16.84 lakh students had registered for 2021 BSEB Matric Examination held from January 20 to February 24, 2021

Monday April 5, 2021 7:26 AM, ummid.com News Network

Bihar 10th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to declare today i.e. Monday April 5, 2021 the result of 10th, also called as Secondary School and Matric, result on its official website, the board secretary said.

“Bihar 10th Matric result will be declared on Monday April 5 at 03:30 pm”, Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar Vidyalaya Examination Committee, said.

"How to check Bihar 10th result"

  1. Click here to go to the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on the “result” tab.
  3. Enter Roll Number and date of birth.
  4. Click on the submit button to check your result.

While confirming the BSEB 10th result date and time, Anand Kishore further said that Minister of Education Department Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department and other dignitaries will be present during the special ceremony.

“The result will be declared online”, the board chairman said.

"List of websites to check Bihar 10th result"

Candidates should note that along with board official websites - bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in and bsebinteredu.in, the Bihar board secondary exam results are also declared on bihar.indiaresults.com - board's partner website to host results.

BSEB 10th Matric result can also be checked by sending SMS to the mobile phone numbers provided by the board.

A total of 16.84 lakh students had registered for 2021 BSEB Matric Examination held from January 20 to February 24, 2021. Out of them, 8.46 lakh students are boys and about 8.38 lakh are girls.

The Bihar board had released on March 20 the Answer Keys of the Class 10 exams 2021 which can be accessed from the board’s official website.

Bihar board class 10 students need to score minimum 30% in each of the subject examinations to secure pass marks. Those who fail to clear one or two papers can appear for compartmental exams.

 

