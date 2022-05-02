NEET UG (2022) – Last date of application extended

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) [NEET UG 2022].
As per the original notification, the last date of application for NEET 2022 was May 06. However it has now been extended till May 15, 2022.
The NTA extended the NEET 2022 last date of registration after the changes were made in admission for female candidates in B.Sc Nursing.
“The scores of NEET (UG) will be used for selection of FEMALE Candidates Only for admission to the B.Sc. (Nursing) Course 2022 at different colleges of Nursing of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS)”, The NTA said.
“To help such candidates, the last date of application has been extended till May 15, 2022”, the NTA said.
“Other candidates who have not so far registered for the medical entrance exam 2022 can also apply during the extended period”, the NTA said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "Registration for NEET (UG) 2022" on the home page.
3. Read the instructions carefully, click on the Checkbox given below the new page and click to proceed.
4. Carefully fill up the form and proceed and pay the fee through Online Mode.
NEET (UG) – 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu on Sunday July 17, 2022.
Online Registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) [NEET UG 2022]. was started on April 06, 2022. The exam is conducted for First Year admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other professional medical courses.
