Singapore registers 4,342 new Coronavirus cases

Singapore: Singapore reported 4,342 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,263,033.
Among the new cases reported on Friday, 4,228 were local transmissions and 114 were imported cases, Xinhua news agency reported.
Of the local cases, 345 cases were detected through PCR tests and 3,883 through antigen rapid tests, according to statistics released by the Health Ministry.
A total of 292 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units.
Three deaths were reported from Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 1,374, according to the Ministry.
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 526.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.28 million and vaccinations to over 11.43 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 526,690,884 and 6,287,461, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,437,712,256.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 83,194,060 and 1,002,022, respectively, according to the CSSE.
India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,131,822.
The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,762,413), France (29,541,498), Germany (25,998,085), the UK (22,366,009), Russia (18,017,039), South Korea (17,939,399), Italy (17,205,017), Turkey (15,060,112), Spain (12,179,234) and Vietnam (10,706,111).
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (665,722), India (524,323), Russia (370,542), Mexico (324,617), Peru (213,077), the UK (190,847), Italy (165,827), Indonesia (156,513), France (148,818), Iran (141,262), Colombia (139,833), Germany (138,204), Argentina (128,776), Poland (116,255), Spain (105,642) and South Africa (100,916).
