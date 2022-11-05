Watch: Moon Jupiter Conjunction 2nd time in 25 days

[Moon Jupiter Conjunction as seen in Malegaon on Friday November 04, 2022. (Photo: ummid.com)]
Moon Jupiter Conjunction: The stargazers who missed Jupiter Moon Conjunction in the last month on October 09, 2022 can watch the astral phenomenon today i.e. Friday November 04, 2022.
Look over the sky right away and you will see Jupiter hovering near the Moon – as if it is its twin.
Jupiter is the fifth planet from the Sun and around 484 million miles from our star. It is also the largest planet in the Solar System by a large margin, massively dwarfing the moon despite being dimmer in the night sky over Earth.
Moon Jupiter Conjunction occurs when the two come close to each other. The phenomenon was last seen on October 09, 2022.
The difference between the two is that in October when Jupiter came close to the Earth’s closest natural neighbour it was a Full Moon – also called as Hunter’s Moon.
Today i.e. Friday November 04, 2022 Jupiter is forming a conjunction with the Moon which is 10-day old.
“Over-half illuminated 10-day-old Moon today appears just 2 degrees to the south of Jupiter, the Solar System's largest planet”, Space.com reported.
At the same time, the Moon and Jupiter are in the constellation of Pisces and making an Appulse - the term astronomers use to describe a close approach between two objects in the sky as perceived by observers on Earth.
The Moon Jupiter Conjunction today is being watched 04 days before Lunar Eclipse on November 08, 2022. Lunar Ecilpse on November 08, 2022 will be seen about two weeks after Partial Solar Eclipse seen on October 25, 2022.
Stargazers will be able to see Moon Mars Conjunction on November 11, 2022; Moon Venus Conjunction on November 24, 2022 and Moon Saturn Conjunction on November 01 and 29, 2022 i.e. a total of five lunar-planetary conjunctions in November this year.
In general, conjunctions take place between the Moon and planets (Venus, Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, or Saturn). Stargazers however on May 02, 2022 had a chance to see a rare conjunction of Venus and Jupiter.
