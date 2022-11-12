Watch Video: Mars meets Moon as Jupiter watches from distance

[Mars Moon Conjunction as seen on Friday Nov 4, 2022.]
Moon Mars Conjunction: Check these pictures and video stargazers of the amazing Moon Mars Conjunction as seen on Friday November 11, 2022.
The pictures captured by iPhone 12 Camera, and Screenshots of “Google Sky” App show Mars meeting the Moon even as Jupiter watched the two from a distance.
Watch out right now the waning gibbous Moon is meeting Mars (magnitude -1.5) at a distance of 2°27' in the constellation Taurus.
Stargazers had seen Jupiter in a similar situation last Friday i.e. November 04, 2022.
Like Mars Moon Conjunction seen today i.e. Friday November 11, 2022, it was Jupiter Moon Conjunction on Nov 04.
A planetary conjunction occurs when one, two or three planets come close to each other or Moon.
Stargazers had seen Venus and Jupiter in May 2022.
The month of November has seen a number of celestial events. Stargazers had a chance to see Moon Saturn Conjunction on November 01 and Moon Jupiter Conjunction on November 04, 2022. These astral bonanzas were followed by a Total Lunar Eclipse on Tuesday November 08, 2022.
And, today as you read this story, stargazers are hooked to the sky watching Mars Moon Conjunction.
[Moon Mars Conjunctio - Screen grab of "Google Sky" App]
Not to worry if you have missed these celestial events. November has two more rare astronomical arrangements in coming days.
A word of caution: Some people think these celestial events have negative or positive impact on one’s physical or mental health.
WRONG. These are astronomical arrangements and are some of the many signs of The Creator. They do not harm you in any way. So watch them out and enjoy their beauty, and also the Power of their Creator.
