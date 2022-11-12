KEA UGNEET 2022 Choice Exercise for Round 1 Starts – Direct Link

KEA UGNEET 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has made active on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in the link to exercise choice for the candidates who have allotted seats in First Round of UGNEET 2022 Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling.
Along with making the choice exercise link active on the website, the KEA has also published Post Allotment Procedure and First Round Counselling Schedule for MBBS and BDS Counselling in Karnataka.
The KEA had released on November 09, 2022 the First Round Allotment Result of UG NEET 2022 Counselling.
The KEA asked candidates to exercise choices from November 11 to 13, 2022 till 11:59 pm.
It should be noted that Payment of Fees by Choice-1 and Choice-2 is from November 14 to 15, 2022 (Banking Hours).
“Downloading of Admission Order by Choice-1 candidates and submission of Original documents is from November 15 to 16, 2022”, the KEA said.
“Last date of reporting is November 17, 2022”, the KEA said.
Candidates can refer the detailed instructions and guidelines given under post allotment procedure on the official website.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
2. Click on the link "11-11 UG NEET - 2022 Medical& Dental (ROUND-1) Choice and Payment link"
3. Enter CET Number starting with 22UGM.
4. Type the CAPTCHA Code as you see in the box.
5. Click on Submit button and proceed for the choice exercise.
Candidates should note that option entered for KEA UGNEET First Round will remain same for the subsequent rounds of medical and dental counselling.
"The candidates however will be allowed to add new options for any college and course that is added to the seat matrix after the first round", the KEA said.
