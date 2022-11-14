Madhya Pradesh NEET UG (Round 2) Counselling Schedule 2022 Published

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG (MBBS / BDS) Round 2 Counselling 2022: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has published on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in NEET UG Round 2 Counselling Date and Schedule 2022 which will be conducted for admission in medical courses MBBS and BDS for the academic year 2022-23.
According to the admission notification released Friday, Choice Filling for Round 2 will be done on DME Portal from November 19 to 22, 2022.
The Department will publish on November 18, 2022 the Seat Matrix giving details of vacant seats after Round 1 for DME MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling conducted for Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses.
Candidates are advised to properly study the seat matrix before proceeding for option and choice filling.
This is required because the seat allotment will be done based on the choices and options submitted and locked by the candidates.
According to the medical and dental counselling schedule, DME MP will publish the Result of NEET UG 2022 First Round on November 25, 2022.
Students who are allotted seats in Second Round will be required to confirm their admission from November 26 to December 02, 2022.
• Online Registration on DME Portal: October 12 to 20, 2022 upto 12:00 midnight
• Publication of State Merit List: October 21, 2022
• Allotment of First Round: October 28, 2022
• Publication of Vacant Seat for Round 2 (Round 2 Seat Matrix): November 18, 2022
• Choice Filling and Locking: November 19 to 22, 2022 upto 12:00 midnight
• Round 2 Reporting and Admission Confirmation: November 26 to December 02, 2022
Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical and Dental Counselling conducted for admission in different medical courses including MBBS and BDS from October 12, 2022.
Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh is set to release on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in October 21, 2022 MP NEET UG 2022 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses including MBBS and BDS.
It had published Round 1 Seat Allotment Result of NEET UG (Medical MBBS and Dental - BDS) Counselling on October 28, 2022.
