FIFA WC 2022: Saka's brace helps England hammer Iran 6-2 in Group B opener

Doha: In an injury-laden second match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, eight goals were scored as Gareth Southgates men netted six against a feeble Iranian side that managed to net home two on Monday.
Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was substituted after suffering a head injury in the eighth minute of the match.
He was carried away from the field on a stretcher after unsuccessfully trying to play on after colliding with his teammate Hosseini Majid in the World Cup Group B opener against England at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.
After missing the goal closely in the 29th and 31st minutes, England continued to dominate the match with Jude Bellingham scoring with a superb header in the 35th minute.
A nimble Bukayo Saka scored with a direct hit after beating the Iranian defence in the 42nd minute before Raheem Sterling made it 3-0 in the first half. In the second half, Saka struck again to make it 4-0 as the Iranian side hardly managed to have ball possession.
The Iranians tried to come back into the game as Mehdi Taremi scored the first one for Iran in the 61st minute.
Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish of England scored in the 71st and 89th minutes respectively, while Taremi again scored the second goal for Iran with a spot kick during injury time.
Saka was named man of the match against Iran.
The Iranian player at the start of the match Monday refused to sing the National anthem in solidarity with protesters in Iran.
England play the US on November 25 at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, and Iran will face Wales on the same day at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.
