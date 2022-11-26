KEA UGNEET 2022 Second Round Allotment Today- Direct Link

KEA NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is releasing today i.e. Saturday November 26, 2022 on its website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in KEA UG NEET 2022 Second Round Allotment Result for the students who are seeking admission in first year MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses including BUMS, BAMS, BHMS and others.
"KEA UG NEET 2022 Second Round Seat Allotment will be released on November 26, 2022 after 06:00 PM", the KEA said.
The KEA had earlier released Seat Matrix and details of vacant seats for Round 2 on November 22, 2022.
KEA later asked candidates to submit choice and use option entry up to 04:00 pm on November 25, 2022.
The KEA however extended the last date of option entry till 10:00 am on November 26, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on "UG NEET 2022 Second Round Allotment Result".
3. Enter CET No and Click on Submit button.
Candidates who are allotted seats in KEA UGNEET 2022 Second Round will be required to pay fees and deposit original documents for confirmation of their seats and admission.
The KEA will publish the schedule of fee payment and original document later on.
The KEA will also publish today detailed schedule of option and choice exercise along with releasing the round 2 allotment list.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had started through its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Online Registration for Combined Centralised Counselling for Admission to Medical (MBBS), Dental (BDS) and AYUSH courses for the year 2022-23 in the state of Karnataka from October 15, 2022.
KEA had earlier released UGNEET Allotment result on November 08, 2022.
