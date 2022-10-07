MHT CET Engineering FE 2022 Merit List Published - Direct Link

Maharashtra Engineering (B.E. and B.Tech) Admission 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has published on its official website fe2022.mahacet.org today i.e. Friday October 07, 2022 Provisional Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses for the academic year 2022-23.
According to the Maharashtra Engineering (FE 2022) Admission Counselling Schedule, the Provisional Merit List has been released today whereas the Final Merit List will be published on October 12, 2022.
Candidates should note that after the release of FE 22 Provisional Merit List today, they will be able to reqeust correction if any from October 08 to 10, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: fe2022.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked with "Check Provisional Merit List (Maharashtra & All India) Status" in the Downloads section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with EN22 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
1. Click here to go to the official website: fe2022.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked with "Check Provisional Merit List (Maharashtra & All India) Status" in the Downloads section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with EN22 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should check their names and other details in the Maharashtra CET Cell Provisional Merit List FE 2022. In case of any error, they should immediately contact Maharashtra Admission Cell.
Maharashtra Engineering FE22 Final Merit List and Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I will be published on October 12, 2022. Based on the seat matrix and vacant seats candidates will be able to submit options and choices.
Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier started receiving online applications for First Year Engineering Admission from September 21, 2022. The last date of application and onlone registration was October 04, 2022.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): September 21 to October 04, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Merit List: October 07, 2022
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: October 08 to 10, 2022
• Display of the Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: October 12, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: October 12, 2022
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: October 13 to 15, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round - I: October 18, 2022
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : October 22, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: October 28, 2022
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): September 21 to October 04, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Merit List: October 07, 2022
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: October 08 to 10, 2022
• Display of the Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: October 12, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: October 12, 2022
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: October 13 to 15, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round - I: October 18, 2022
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : October 22, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: October 28, 2022
Admission in First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (FE 2022) starts after the declaration of MHT CET result that was declared on September 15, 2022.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.