5 Bike Safety Tips For Safe Rides During Diwali

Diwali is called the festival of lights not just because of its luminous aesthetics but also because it brings joy across India. While the festival itself is a joyous occasion, it can be hard on your two-wheeler.
During Diwali, there are always certain risks to your vehicles, one of them being fires. While it's important to enjoy Diwali to the fullest, here are a few tips you can follow to keep your favourite two-wheeler away from anything untoward.
During Diwali, one cannot expect or plan for sudden fires. Therefore, in case of an accident, a fire extinguisher should always be available. A fire extinguisher can subdue small fires that can damage your vehicle. It's easier than hauling water and sand in an emergency.
It is an essential part of the accessories that your bike should always have. But few people give it the importance it deserves. Firecrackers can cause burns and unexpected serious accidents. When you're on the move, a first aid kit can help reduce minor injuries. In addition to the usual materials such as cotton and bandages, it is also important to keep antibiotic ointments, gauze pads, aloe vera gel, etc. with your vehicle. Keeping a first aid kit with your bike can help you with your bike insurance prices.
Make sure your car is properly locked and secured before the party starts and the crackers go off. Some of the materials that are used in the making of a bike are very flammable. Moreover, the fuel tank of a bike is more exposed and is at greater risk of catching fire. Make sure that your bike is locked properly. During the celebrations of Diwali, there is a higher chance of theft. You might be enjoying the festivities with your family and not find out about the theft until it is too late. Such precautions minimize the possibility of damage and theft of your vehicle.
Many bike owners prefer to keep their two-wheelers hidden when parked outside their homes. While this might be a good idea to protect their vehicle from the sun and rain, it might be a bad idea during Diwali. The two-wheeler may get stuck in a confined environment in a situation where the space it is in or the space surrounding it encounters fireworks, and have its cover get set on fire and cause damage. Ideally, it is wise to opt for covered parking under a shed or in a garage to keep your vehicle safe from such incidents.
When festivities take place on the streets, a rider must take extra care not only for their own safety but for the safety of others as well. When driving, it's important to be aware of your surroundings and watch out for firecrackers to keep yourself and your passengers safe. Keeping the windows and sunroof closed during transport is essential not only to keep the bike safe but also to protect passengers from pollution. Motorcycle owners should be careful while riding. It's safer to wait, especially when firecrackers are going up around you.
During Diwali, many roads are crowded with children bursting crackers on the road itself. It is the driver's duty to be very careful while driving on Diwali. There are many scenarios on the street where firecrackers start exploding right near your bike. This is very dangerous and can lead to chaos if the bike catches fire.
The solution is a simple one. Avoid driving through roads that have a lot of festivities. Doing so has the additional advantage of safety against noise and air pollution.
The best solution to all your bike woes in Diwali is to buy bike insurance. It can protect you against both natural and man-made disasters and only requires you to inform your insurance provider as soon as possible.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.