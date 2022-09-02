Maharashtra 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Result 2022 - Check here

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Supplementary Exam 2022 Result: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared on its website mahresult-nic-in the results of the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) Supplementary (Repeaters or ATKT) Exams held in July 2022 today i.e. Friday September 02, 2022.
According to the Mumbai Pune Maharashtra Education Board, the results of the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) Supplementary (Repeaters) Exams held in July 2022 will be available on board's website mahresult.nic.in at 01:00 pm today.
This is the first time when the Maharashtra board is declaring the Supplementary exams result on the same day.
The Supplementary exams were held for students who could not pass and clear the regular exams held in February/March.
The Maharashtra board had announced the 10th and 12th regular exam results on June 17 and June 08, 2022 respectively.
The Maharashtra state recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.94% in Class 10 board exam of the year 2022, and a pass percentage of 94.22% of in 12th board exam 2022.
The students who failed in the regular exams appeared for the Supplementary held in July, 2022. Their results will be declared today at 01:00 pm.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahresult.nic.in.
2.
Click on "SSC July 2022 Repeater Exam Result" or "HSC July 2022 Repeater Exam Result".
3. Enter Roll Number and Mother's First Name.
4. Click on the View Result button to check your result.
Students should note that they would be able to take printouts of their scorecards online but original marksheet will be provided to them from respective junior colleges later on.
The SSC, Class 10 Supplementary or Repeater exam was conducted from July 27 to August 12 and the HSC, Class 12 supplementary exam from July 21 to August 24, 2022.
Like regular exams, SSC (Class 10 Metric) and 12th HSC, Supplementary (Repeaters) Exams were held under Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Amravati, Kolhapur, Kokan, Latur and Nagpur divisional boards.
