Maharashtra 10th Result 2022 Declared; 12,210 Schools Record 100% Score

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared on its official website mahresult.nic.in the result of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10th board exams held in the month of Feb/March today i.e. Friday June 17, 2022.
The Maharashtra state recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.94% - an improvement by over 1,64 as compared to 2020 when the pass percentage 95.30. In 2021, all students were declared pass in the exam that was cancelled due to Covid-19.
Pass percentage of girl students 97.96% and that of boys is 96.06%.
As many as 12,210 schools out of the total 22,570 in Maharashtra have recorded 100% result. This is 3,850 more than the tally in 2020 when 8,360 schools had registered 100% result.
Among the schools with 100% result is JAT Girls' High School and Junior College of Malegaon. A total of 266 students of J.A.T. Malegaon passed the 10th board exam 2020 with Distinction whereas another 162 passed in First Division.
Among the nine divisions, Konkan topped the list with 99.27 per cent result while Nashik division was at the bottom with 95.96 per cent.
The Mumbai division recorded the pass percentage of 96.94, Pune 96.96, Latur 97.27, Amravati 96.89, Nagpur 97.0, Kolhapur 98.50 and Aurangabad 96.33.
Maharashtra SSC exam 2022 was conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2022. More than 16 lakh students from different districts of Maharashtra, including 3.75 lakh from Mumbai division had appeared for the exams.
MSBSHSE had earlier said it will not publish SSC Merit List and names of 10th toppers this year also. It however said as many as 122 students from different schools have bagged 100% marks and emerged toppers.
The decision to not publish toppers list was taken in 2020 when the exam was held under the fear of Covid-19 pandemic.
SSC result has been declared in a press conference at 11:00 am. Students will be able to download their result by following the steps given below at 01:00 pm today.
1. Click here to go to result website: mahresult.nic.in.
2. Click on SSC Examination Result 2022
3. Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.
4. Click on Get Result button to check your score.
1. Click here to go to result website: mahresult.nic.in.
2. Click on SSC Examination Result 2022
3. Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.
4. Click on Get Result button to check your score.
Maharashtra 10th results is also available on other websites including the board's mirror sites like result.mkcl.org. The other websites where the Maharashtra SSC 2022 results can be accessed are mh-ssc.ac.in and msbshse.ac.in.
The students who could not pass the regular exam can appear for Supplementary exam to be held from July 27 to August 12, 2022.
The students, who wish to send their results for re-evaluation, can apply from June 20 to June 29, 2022 for a fee of Rs 50 per subject using the official website.
The Maharashtra state board had announced Class 10 result in 2021 on July 16. In 2021, the SSC result was prepared based on internal assessment because of Covid-19 and most of the students were declared passed.
In 2020, the state board declared the result on July 29 when it recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.30 - an improvement by over 18.20 as compared to 2019 when the pass percentage 77.10.
In 2019, SSC result was announced on June 08 whereas in 2020 and 2021 they were delayed because of the Pandemic.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.