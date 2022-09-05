UGEAC 2022: Registration Underway, Merit List on Sept 11

UGEAC 2022: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has started through its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Online Registration for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling [UGEAC] 2022.
Candidates who wish to take admission in Engineering Colleges running in Bihar state should note that the online registration for UGEAC counselling started on August 27, 2022. The last date of application and online registration is Septmeber 09, 2022, according to UGEAC notification.
The candidates should also note that the last date and time of fee payment is till 11:59 pm on September 09, 2022.
Candidates should also note that the UGEAC Merit List will be published on September 11, 2022 by 08:00 pm.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board will start UGEAC Counselling after September 11, 2022. The schedule of counselling has not been published yet.
1. Click here to go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as “Online Application Portal of UGEAC 2022”.
3. Click on the link “Apply for UGEAC”.
4. Click on “New Registration” on the right side of the home page.
5. Enter JEE Main 2022 Application number and click on “verify”.
6. Please check that your name and other details are automatically inserted after clicking on verify button.
7. Fill if any field is empty.
8. Enter the Captcha code and click on submit.
Online Registration starting date: 27.08.2022
Online Registration closing date: 09.09.2022 (10.00 P.M.)
Last date of payment through Net Banking / Debit Card / Credit Card with final submission of the online Application Form of Registered candidate 09.09.2022 (11.59 P.M.)
Publication of Merit list of UGEAC-2022: 11.09.2022 (8.00 P.M.)
Proposed date of Online Counselling: To be notified later.
Candidates can also download UGEAC information brochure from the website for further details such as fee structure, eligibility and detailed step by step guidelines.
