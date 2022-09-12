DTE Post SSC Diploma Round 3 Vacant Seats 2022 - Direct Link to Check

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma 2022 CAP Round 3: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) is set to publish today i.e. Monday September 12, 2022 Vacant Seat Position for CAP Round III to be conducted for Admission in First Year Post SSC Technical and Polytechnic Diploma Courses in Engineering/Technology for the year 2022-23.
Candidates who did not get admission in CAP Round 1 and CAP Round 2 or those who are not satisfied with the seat allotted to them in CAP Round 1 can participate in CAP Round 3.
Candidates should also note that they are not required to re-register for participation in Round 3 of Post SSC Diploma Admission Counselling.
Following the release of CAP Round 3 vacant seats today, candidates will be required to study the available seats in the respective colleges and accordingly fill option and choice form.
Based on the choices filled and rank in the Final Merit List students will be allotted seats in CAP Round III.
1. Click here to go to Admission Page: dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on "View Provisional Vacant Seat Status for CAP Round 3"
3. Enter your Application ID starting with DEN22 and Date of Birth and click on "View Vacant Seat Position".
4. Properly check details of the vacant seats in your preferred college and then fill the option form.
Candidates should note that CAP Round 2 Option Form submission should be done from September 1 to 04, 2022. Based on the options and choices submitted by the candidates, DTE Maharashtra will publish on September 06 the result and list of CAP Round 2 allotment.
DTE Maharashtra had published the Final Merit List on August 18, 2022. Based on this list Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 1 allotment result was published on August 25, 2022. The DTE had published on September 06, 2022 CAP Round 2 Allotment Result.
• Online Registration: June 02 to August 11, 2022
• Display of the Final Merit List: August 18, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I : August 25, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: September 06, 2022.
• Confirmation of admission CAP Round 2: September 07 to 10, 2022
• Display of Provisional Seat Matrix and Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III: September 12, 2022
• Display of provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III: September 17, 2022
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
