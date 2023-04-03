Local Hajj Application 2023: Registration for 2nd Phase Starts

Hajj 2023: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Saudi Arabia has started through online registration system ‘Nusuk’ second phase of application process for the domestic and local pilgrims who are repeaters and wish to perform Hajj in the year 2023 (1444 AH).
The second phase of registration is aimed at providing a chance to apply for Hajj 2023 the local and domestic pilgrims who are repeaters and have already performed the annual pilgrimage five or more years ago.
The ministry had closed the application process for the first timers on 10th of Ramadan 1444 AH corresponding to April 1, 2023.
As per the rule, Saudi government issues Hajj permit to domestic pilgrims only after 5 years. The decision is taken to control heavy influx of local pilgrims as more than 2 million pilgrims from all over the world already throng the Holy cities of Makkah and Madinha during the Hajj season.
The domestic pilgrims are Saudi citizens and expatriates, and foreigner living in Saudi Arabia on work visa.
The opportunity is available to citizens and expatriates who previously performed Hajj five years ago and whose age is not less than 12 Hijri years, Saudi Gazette reported citing the Haj Ministry.
The terms and conditions stipulate that the applicants must have an identity card or iqama that is valid at least until the end of the month of Dhul-Hijjah. The applicant shall have sound health free from acute chronic or infectious diseases.
The Ministry also mentioned the possibility of adding up to 13 companions in one booking; including the mahram (blood relative) with a condition that they all shall be in one package.
However, adding the accompanying persons and the mahram is an optional step. As far as the mahram is concerned, he will be exempted from the condition of performing Hajj five years ago.
In such a case, the mahram pilgrim shall also submit an exemption request along with the application.
“Seats will be available according to priority in registration”, the Ministry said.
The Ministry stated that the issuance of Hajj permits will start on Shawwal 15, after ensuring that registrants have completed the necessary vaccinations against COVID-19, meningitis and the seasonal influenza.
The registration must be done directly by the applicant along with a mobile number that is not used in another reservation, the Ministry said while emphasizing that applications cannot be received through agents or intermediaries.
While starting registration for this year’s Hajj, the Ministry of Haj Saudi Arabia also released the details of 04 packages to choose from for the local pilgrims.
Besides other facilities, the 04 packages and their cost have been decided mainly depending on the accommodation in Makkah, Mina and Arafat.
The Hajj package cost mentioned by the Ministry of Haj are: 1. SR 11,841 to SR 10,596, 2. SR 8,458 to SR 8,092, 3. SR 13,150 and 4. SR 3,984.
Pilgrims should note that there will not be any draw this year and whoever applies for Hajj 2023 (Hajj 1444) will be allowed to perform the annual pilgrimage to Makkah.
This is in contrast to the previous year when only 150,000 domestic pilgrims were allowed to perform Hajj. The final list of domestic and local pilgrims was prepared with the help of electronic draw system.
For Hajj 1444 AH however the Kingdom has decided to do away with the draw system, also known as lottery system, for the local and domestic pilgrims.
