88.18% Pass Uttar Pradesh 10th Exam 2022 - Full List of Toppers

Uttar Pradesh Board 10th Toppers List 2022: Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Allahabad Uttar Pradesh has registered an overall pass percentage of 88.18 in the Class 10 Matric HSC 2022 exams results of which were declared Saturday June 18.
The pass percentage of girls is 91.69 whereas that of boys is 85.25.
Prince Patel of Kanpur topped the Uttar Pradesh board 2022 exams by scoring 97.67% (586/600 marks). Sanskriti Thakur and Kiran Kushwaha jointly shared the 2nd rank scoring 97.50% (585/600 marks).
Aniket Sharma came 3rd with 97.33% marks, and Palak Awasthi and Astha Singh shared the 4th Rank with 97.17% marks.
The Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Allahabad Uttar Pradesh declared today i.e. Saturday June 18, 2022 on its official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in the High School or Class 10 (UPMSP Class X HSC) result 2022.
1. Click here to go to the Allahabad board's official official website: upresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link "U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2022 Results".
3. Enter the necessary details like Roll Number and school code.
4. Click on Submit button.
5. Results will be displayed on the screen.
6. The candidates are advised to take a printout for future use.
The UP board Secondary HSC result 2022 can also be checked on upmsp.edu.in, IndiaResults.com and some other websites.
About 27.8 lakh students appeared for the UP Board Class 10 examination conducted from March 24 to April 13, 2022. Out of them, 15.5 lakh are boys and 12.28 lakh are girls.
UP HSC result was declared by Sarita Tiwari, Director (Secondary Education) and Chairperson of the UP board, in the presence of other senior officials including Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla.
In 2021 UP Madhyamik exam was cancelled due to Covid-19 and the result was therefore prepared based on internal assessment scheme and evaluation criteria as per the Supreme Court of India guidelines.
The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), had declared 10th Madhyamik and 12th Inter result on June 27 in 2020.
The overall pass percentage of Uttar Pradesh board Class 10 in 2020 was 83.31 per cent - an improvement by more than 3% as compared to last year.
In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 80.07%.
