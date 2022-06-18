85.33% Pass Uttar Pradesh 12th Exam 2022 - Full List of Toppers

Uttar Pradesh Board 12th Toppers List 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Allahabad Uttar Pradesh has registered an overall pass percentage of 85.33 in the Class 12 Intermediate 2022 exams results of which were declared Saturday June 18.
The pass percentage of girls is 90.15 whereas that of boys is 81.21.
Divyanshi from Fatehpur District topped the Uttar Pradesh board 2022 Class 12 exams by scoring 95.40%. Ashinka Yadav of Prayagarj and Yogesh Pratap of Barabanki jointly shared the 2nd rank scoring 95.00%.
Balkrishna of Fatehour came 3rd, and Anchal Yadav and Prakhar Pathak shared the 4th Rank.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Allahabad Uttar Pradesh declared today i.e. Saturday June 18, 2022 on its official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in the Intermediate or Class 12 (UPMSP Class XII) result 2022.
1. Click here to go to the Allahabad board's official official website: upresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link "U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2022 Results".
3. Enter the necessary details like Roll Number and school code.
4. Click on Submit button.
5. Results will be displayed on the screen.
6. The candidates are advised to take a printout for future use.
The UP board Intermediate result 2022 can also be checked on upmsp.edu.in, IndiaResults.com and some other websites.
In 2021 UP Intermediate exam was cancelled due to Covid-19 and the result was therefore prepared based on internal assessment scheme and evaluation criteria as per the Supreme Court of India guidelines.
The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), had declared 10th Madhyamik and 12th Inter result on June 27 in 2020.
The overall pass percentage of Uttar Pradesh Intermediate 2020 examination was 74% - an improvement by about 4 per cent as compared to 2019 when the overall pass percentage was 70.06%.
The overall pass percentage in 2019 was 70.06% when Tanu Tomar was Uttar Pradesh board 12th Intermediate 2019 topper.
In 2018, the overall pass percentage was 72.43%.
