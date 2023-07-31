WBJEE 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment - Direct Link

WBJEE 2023 Counselling: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is set to release on its official website wbjeeb.nic.in 1st Round Seat Allotment result of WBJEE 2023 Counselling today i.e. Tuesday August 01, 2023.
1. Click here to go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.
2. Click on View Seat Allotment Result Round No 1 and Pay acceptance fees.
3. Enter WBJEE Roll Number, Password and Security Pin as shown.
4. Click on Sign-in button to proceed.
5. Click on the relevant link to check the allotted seat,
6. Pay acceptance fees to confirm your admission.
Candidates should note that payment of seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if the candidate desires) and withdrawal by the candidate has been revised to August 01 to 05, 2023.
WBJEEB, Online Registration, payment of registration fee, Choice filling was started on July 20, 2023.
• Registration, payment of registration fee, Choice filling: July 20 to 25, 2023.
• 1st round of seat allotment result: August 01, 2023
• Payment of Seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if the candidate desires). Withdrawal by the candidate: August 01 to 05, 2023
• 2nd round of seat allotment result: August 08, 2023
• Payment of Seat acceptance fee for Round 2, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if the candidate desires). Withdrawal by the candidate: August 08 to 11, 2023.
• Opting for Mop-Up round, payment of Mop-Up round fee, Choice filling: August 14 to 16, 2023.
• Mop-Up round seat allotment result: August 22, 2023.
• Payment of Seat acceptance fee for Mop up round, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission. Withdrawal by the candidate: August 22 to 24, 2023
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) had conducted on April 30, 2023 WBJEE in offline mode. Online application for the exam was started on December 23, 2022. The last date of application was January 20, 2023.
WBJEE 2023 Result was declared on May 26, 2023.
WBJEE is the common entrance examination for admission in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses.
For more details on WBJEE counselling, seat matrix and other important details candidates can download “Information Bulletin WBJEE 2021” from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
