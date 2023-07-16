Had no intention to burn Torah, Bible actually: Quran desecration protester

[Ahmad who had announced to burn a Torah and a Bible outside the Israeli Embassy, holds a Qur’an in his hand after choosing not to burn the books in Stockholm on July 15, 2023. (Reuters)]
Stockholm: Ahmad A, the man who had threatened to burn Torah and Bible outside Israeli embassy in Sweden called off his plan saying he actually had no such intention.
While announcing to call of his much publicised plan to burn Torah and Bible, Ahmad said his intention was actually to convey a message to those who are burning Quran and calling it "freedom of expression".
“This is a response to the people who burn the Qur'an. I want to show that freedom of expression has limits that must be taken into account,” explained Ahmad, the Swedish resident of Syrian origin.
Torah, Bible and Quran - all are Books revealed respectively on the Prophets Moses, Jesus Christ and Mohammad (peace be upon them all). But, while Quran remains in its original form, Torah and Bible have been modified and altered, and do not remain in their original forms.
This one of the reasons why anti-Islamic forces hate Quran - The Word of Allah, in its original form. Time and again people resorted to desecration of the Holy Book, the latest being by an Iraqi immigrant who burnt Quran outside the largest mosque in Stockholm on Eid al Adha on June 28, 2023.
“I want to show that we have to respect each other, we live in the same society. If I burn the Torah, another the Bible, another the Qur'an, there will be war here. What I wanted to show is that it’s not right to do it,” Ahmad said.
Ironically, the burning of Quran in Sweden was backed by the local government. Though the shameless act was slammed and condemned by a huge majority of the world, including Pope Francis.
The United Nations Human Right Commission (UNHRC) too called an urgent debate on the issue and passed a resolution condemning the burning of Quran. The resolution was passed with 28 countries voting in favour, 07 absenties and 12 including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and others, voting against it.
Interestingly, the Israeli government which was silent on the burning of Quran was at the forefront in criticising Ahmad's call to burn Torah.
