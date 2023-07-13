logo

 

Mass Quran recitation in Sweden, outside Swedish embassies in multiple countries

Holding the Holy Book in one hand and keeping the other on their chest, thousands of Muslims gathered in Malmö, Sweden and recited Holy Quran en-masse. Read More

Thursday July 13, 2023 9:07 PM, ummid.com Web Desk

Mass Quran recitation in Sweden, outside Swedish embassies in multiple countries

Mumbai: In a heart touching response to Quran burning, Muslims in Sweden and outside the Swedish embassies in multiple countries recited the Holy book - undoubtedly the Word of Allah, the Almighty.

Holding the Holy Book in one hand and keeping the other on their chest, thousands of Muslims gathered in Malmö, Sweden and recited Holy Quran en-masse.

Thousands of Muslims also assemble outside Swedish embassies in London, Turkey, Iran and other countries and recited Holy Quran to express their love and respect for the Holy Book.

The mass Quran recitation was held in the aftermath of the desecration of the Holy Book outside a mosque in Sweden on Eid al Aha.

Ironically, the incident had taken place with the permission of the Swedish government in the name of “freedom of expression.”

Notwithstanding, Pope Francis refused to accept it a case of “freedom of expression”, and UN Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the shameful act. Sample the heart touching, mesmerising and peaceful response of Muslims to this outrageous act:


