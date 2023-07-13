Mass Quran recitation in Sweden, outside Swedish embassies in multiple countries

Mumbai: In a heart touching response to Quran burning, Muslims in Sweden and outside the Swedish embassies in multiple countries recited the Holy book - undoubtedly the Word of Allah, the Almighty.
Holding the Holy Book in one hand and keeping the other on their chest, thousands of Muslims gathered in Malmö, Sweden and recited Holy Quran en-masse.
Thousands of Muslims also assemble outside Swedish embassies in London, Turkey, Iran and other countries and recited Holy Quran to express their love and respect for the Holy Book.
The mass Quran recitation was held in the aftermath of the desecration of the Holy Book outside a mosque in Sweden on Eid al Aha.
Ironically, the incident had taken place with the permission of the Swedish government in the name of “freedom of expression.”
Notwithstanding, Pope Francis refused to accept it a case of “freedom of expression”, and UN Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the shameful act. Sample the heart touching, mesmerising and peaceful response of Muslims to this outrageous act:
A scene that delights the heart of every Muslim.After a copy of the Qur'an was burned, thousands of Muslims came together in Malmö, Sweden, holding copies of the Holy Book and engaging in a collective group reading. pic.twitter.com/EPtebVigHo— MEND Community (@mendcommunity) July 12, 2023
Beautiful Quran recitation outside Sweden; Embassy in London. 🇸Local Muslims are protesting against Sweden's defence of Islamophobic Quran burnings.Perfect Islamic response#Sweden #London #Quran #Islam pic.twitter.com/DnsdaJcgPf— Robert Carter (@Bob_cart124) January 28, 2023
#قران_کی_بےحرمتی_نامنظورI strongly condemn the desecration of Holy Quran. It's time for the Muslims across the world to stand up against Sweden.The best way to condemn Sweden incident to share Quran recitation.#یومِ_تقدسِ_قرآن_پاکستان pic.twitter.com/F776CGERTx— Samia (@SamPTI12) July 7, 2023
Kurdistan stands united against Quran burning in Sweden. At Franco Hariri Stadium, the screen displayed 'The Holy Quran is our constitution.’ Quran recitation was played through the speakers as supporters held signs saying 'The Quran is our constitution & the light of our eyes.pic.twitter.com/vm9o2avr7P— Abdul Raheem Bapir Agha (@bapir_agha) July 7, 2023
Sweden and the west should know that the Quran is in the hearts of 3 Billion Muslims all over the globe. Enjoy this Beautiful Quran Recitation from a girl in Africa May Allah keep and protect all Muslims pic.twitter.com/3AQiJyr2icZAKARIA زكريا (@Ni_Zakaria) January 24, 2023
In Iran, special TV channel for Holy Quran, airs live Quran recitation from a location very close to embassy of Sweden. A response to government which authorized burning Holy Quran and insulting more than a billion Muslims. pic.twitter.com/IqVuKkeR4w— Alireza Karimi (@AlirezaKarimi12) July 3, 2023
Quran recitation in front of Sweden embassy in Turkey https://t.co/vvbitU2s5p— Ahmed S. AlRefai (@Alrefai_Ahmad_S) January 22, 2023
PERFECT RESPONSE Huge Muslim protest in Sweden. Crowd recites the Quran, echos Shahada, all in response to vile Quran burnings. The best reaction to Islamophobia is to continue spreading Islam. LOUDER! #Sweden #Quran #Islam @CarolineKassem pic.twitter.com/MGpUxBcjoj— Robert Carter (@Bob_cart124) July 9, 2023
Iraqi football players and referee protest Sweden by holding up Qurans before match against Quran burnings in Sweden.#BoycottSwedishBrands #Sweden terrorism pic.twitter.com/w7PdvURIKzBaseri Faizal بشیری فیضل (@ImFaiz_07) July 11, 2023
AlhamdulillahThe state of Kuwait is printing 100 thousand copies of the Holy Quran translated into Swedish for distribution in #Sweden. pic.twitter.com/cS4rPHdw9N— د.عـبدالله العـمـادي (@Abdulla_Alamadi) July 11, 2023
Muslims in Sweden Quran in hands and Hearts pic.twitter.com/bDjg6Jsc6z— Muhammad Faheem (@MeFaheem) July 9, 2023
