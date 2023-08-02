Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5 Pre-orders underway, Phones to be in hand from next week

Mumbai: The pre-order or pre-booking of Samsung's newest line-up in foldable phones - Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, is now underway and the company is set to start the deliveries from next week.
Samsung launched Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 along with Galaxt Tab S9 series at "Galaxy Unpacked" event held on July 26, 2023.
The company started pre-booking of the gadgets in South Korea on August 01 that will continues till on August 07, 2023. The phones will be delivered to customers in South Korea from August 08, 2023, the company sources said.
For countries other than S Korea, delivery will start from August 11, 2023.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is powered by Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) chipset Octa-core processor and Adreno 740 GPU.
The phone has foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+ display with 7.6 inches of size. It weighs 253 g (8.92 oz).
As for the phone memory, Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes in 3 variants - 256GB 12GB RAM (Price: Rs. 154,999), 512GB 12GB RAM (Rs. 164,999) and 1TB 12GB RAM (Rs.184,999).
The new foldable phone comes with tripe camera set up - 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, 10 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom, and 12 MP, f/2.2, 123°, 12mm (ultrawide), 1.12µm.
Besides, it also has a Selfie Camera having specification 4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 2.0µm.
The phone has Li-Po 4400 mAh, non-removable battery with wired and wireless charging.
The phone is available in five colours - Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Gray, Blue
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is powered by Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) chipset Octa-core processor and Adreno 740 GPU.
The phone has foldable Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak) display.
As for the phone memory, Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in 2 variants - 256GB 8GB RAM(Price: Rs. 99,999), 512GB 8GB RAM (Price: Rs. 109,999).
The new foldable phone comes with dual camera set up - 12 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.76", 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS and 12 MP, f/2.2, 123° (ultrawide), 1.12µm.
Besides, it also has a Selfie Camera having specification 10 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1.22µm.
The phone has Li-Po 3700 mAh, non-removable battery with wired and wireless charging.
The phone is available in eight colours - Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow.
Customers pre-booking Galaxy ZFlip5 will get benefits worth Rs. 20,000 and those pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold5 will get benefits worth Rs.23,000.
This, includes besides other benefits, no cost EMI up to 9 months and a free pair of Samsung Buds Pro 2.
Customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 during “Samsung Live” event starting 12 pm were given additional exclusive gift of a Silicone Case with Ring worth Rs 04,199 on purchase of Z Flip5 and Standing Case with Strap worth Rs 06,299 on purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 5.
