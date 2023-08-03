DTE Maha Direct 2nd Year Diploma Round 1 Allotment 2023 - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Engineering CAP Round (1) 2023: DTE Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website dsd23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Thursday August 03, 2023 the result of CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment for the candidates who have applied for Admission to Direct Second Post SSC Diploma in Engineering, Technology (Polytechnic) for the academic year 2023-24.
1. Click here to go to Admission website: dsd23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with DSD23 and Date of Birth to login.
3. Click on the appropriate link to check Direct Second Year Engineering CAP Round 1 Allotment and name of the college allotted to you.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has not mentioned any confirmed time for the release of CAP Round 1 result for Direct 2nd year admission Post SSC Polytechnic courses. However the result will be published any time by today evening.
Candidates should also note that seats will be allotted to students based on the options and preferences submitted by the students and subject to seat availability and merit.
Students should note that after the display of Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 1 (2023) result today, confirmation of the offered/allotted seat should be done from August 04 to 07, 2023, as per the Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma admission and counselling schedule.
• Online Registration: June 12 to July 20, 2023 (Extended from July 03 and July 10)
• Display of the DSD 2023 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 27, 2023
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: July 28, 2023
• Display of DSD 23 Provisional Allotment of CAP Round I: August 3, 2023
• Reporting and confirmation admission by students allotted seats in Round 1: August 4 to 7, 2023
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: August 9, 2023
Online registration of the students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Post SCC Diploma Courses in Engineering/Technology for the year 2023 was started through the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in on June 12, 2023.
The last date of application, online registration and document verification was originally fixed as July 03, 2023. But, it was first extended till July 10, and later till July 20, 2023.
DTE Maharashtra released DSD 2023 Provisional Merit List of July 22, 2023, and DSD 23 Final Merit List on July 27, 2023.
Candidates who did not get admission in CAP Round 1, can participate in CAP Round 2, and the consequent rounds if necessary, that will start with the release of seat matrix (vacant seats detail) for DSD 2023 CAP Round 2 on August 09, 2023.
