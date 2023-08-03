UP NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Allotment Today - Direct Link

UP NEET UG 2023 First Round Allotment Result: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is set to publish on its official website upneet.gov.in today i.e. Thursday July 03, 2023 UP NEET UG 2023 Allotment List of the First Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year MBBS (MBBS) and BDS (Dental) courses.
UP NEET UG 2023 First Allotment List in PDF can be downloaded from Uttar Pradesh Medical Admission once it is released on the official website upneet.gov.in.
Candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG 2023 First Merit List and who are now allotted seats of their choice should also note that Downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date is from August 05 to 08, 2023.
Candidates should also note that if they are satisfied with the allotted seat they need to confirm admission before Augusut 08, 2023.
1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as 'Seat Info" on the Menu of the home page, and select "Allotted and Vacant Seat".
3. Click on NEET UG Counselling 2023 and then on "Institute-wise allotted candidates".
4. Slect Institute and Click on submit to see the allotted college.
1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as 'Seat Info" on the Menu of the home page, and select "Allotted and Vacant Seat".
3. Click on NEET UG Counselling 2023 and then on "Institute-wise allotted candidates".
4. Slect Institute and Click on submit to see the allotted college.
Candidates who have registered for Uttar Pradesh MBBS and BDS Counselling for the year 2023-24 should note that the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has just confirmed date (August 3/4), and not the time, to publish the MBBS / BDS Round 1 Allotment List. It will however release it by today evening.
Online registration for UP NEET UG First Round of Counselling began from July 25, 2023. The last date of registration was July 28, 2023.
DGME UP had released on July 29, 2023 List of Candidates (UP NEET UG Merit List) who had registered for the First Round of Counselling conducted for admission in MBBS and BDS Courses for the year 2023-24.
Candidates whose names appeared in the UP NEET Merit List were asked to use choice filling facility from July 31 to August 03, 2023 upto 11:00 PM. Candidates should note that UP NEET Allotment will be done today based on the choices and options submitted by them.
For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2023 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs.2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).
Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.
Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medica seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.