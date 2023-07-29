UP NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Merit List Today - Direct Link to Check

Uttar Pradesh Medical Admission NEET UG Merit List 2023: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is set to release on its official website upneet.gov.in today i.e. Saturday July 29, 2023 List of Candidates (UP NEET UG Merit List) who have registered for the First Round of Counselling conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS and other Medical Courses for the year 2023-24.
Online registration for UP NEET UG First Round of Counselling began from July 25, 2023. The last date of registration was July 28, 2023.
According to the UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule, UP NEET UG List of Registered Candidates (Merit List) will be released today i.e. Saturday July 29, 2023.
1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as 'Merit List NEET UG 2023 First Counselling' under Notifications section of the home page.
3. UP NEET UG First Round Merit List 2023 should open in PDF format.
4. Download and take a printout if needed.
Candidates who have registered for Uttar Pradesh MBBS/BDS Counselling for the year 2023-24 should note that the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has not specified any time to publish the MBBS / BDS First Merit List. It will however release it by today evening.
Candidates whose names appeared in the UP NEET Merit List will be able to use choice filling facility from July 31 to August 03, 2023 upto 11:00 PM.
"Candidates should note that schedule and date for Online Choice Filling for the First Round of UP NEET UG MBBS and BDS Counselling 2023 is from July 31 to August 03, 2023 up to 11:00 pm", as per UP NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Schedule.
Candidates should also note that UP NEET UG 2023 First Round Result (Round 1 seat allotment result) will be released on August 03/04, 2023.
The allotment of seats will be done based on options submitted by the candidates till August 3, 2023.
Candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG First Round Allotment should also note that Downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date is from August 05 to 08, 2023.
Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) had started through its official website upneet.gov.in from July 25, 2023 Online Registration for First Round of Counselling for students seeking admission in First Year MBBS (Medical), BDS (Dental) and other Medical Courses.
Last date of application was July 28, 2023 whereas document verification was done from July 25 to 28, 2023.
For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2023 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs.2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).
Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.
Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medica seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow.
