Maharashtra Direct 2nd Yr Pharmacy 2023 Merit List - Direct Link

Maharashtra CET Cell Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy (DSP) Admission 2023: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish today i.e. Saturday August 12, 2023 on its official website dsp2023.mahacet.org.in Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D) for the academic year 2023-24.
Candidates should note that DSP 2023 Merit List released today will be Provisional. Display of DSP Final Merit List of candidates applying for DSP 23 will be on August 17, 2023.
After the release of DSP 23 Provisional Merit List today, candidates can raise objection up to 05:00 pm on August 14, 2023 if they find any error in their personal or academic details. The CET Cell will publish DSP 2023 Final Merit List after addressing the grievances of the candidates on August 17.
After publication of DSP Final Merit List on August 17, the admission process will move to the next stage when candidates whose names appear in the B Pharm and Pharm D Final Merit List 2023 will be required to fill College Choice and Option Form.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dsp2023.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on "DSP B Pharm and Pharm D Provisional Merit List" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with DSP23 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should note that the CET Cell will publish Seat Matrix giving details of vacant seats in various colleges along with publishing the Pharmacy Final Merit List on Aug 17.
Candidates are required to read carefully the Seat Matrix before submitting DSP 2022 Option Form. This is important as allotment of seats will be done based on options submitted by the candidates.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website dsp2023.mahacet.org.in the Notification, simultaneously starting online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSP) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D) for the year 2023-24 from July 13, 2023.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 13 to August 09, 2023.
• Display of DSP 2023 Provisional Merit List: August 12, 2023
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: August 13 to 14, 2023
• Display of DSP23 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: August 17, 2023
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: August 17, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of DSP 23 CAP Round I: August 23, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : August 27, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: September 01, 2023.
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in B Pharm (Pharmacy - DSP 2022) started after MHT CET result that was declared on June 12, 2023.
Candidates passing D Pharm (Pharmacy Diploma) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year B Pharmacy admission.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
